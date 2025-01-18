Mumbai: Hrithik rents out office space for over ₹5L/month
What's the story
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly leased out his high-end commercial property in Mumbai's prestigious Lotus Corporate Park.
The property, located in Goregaon, is known for its superb connectivity and thriving commercial ecosystem.
With this move, the superstar will earn a monthly income of ₹5.62L, according to the lease agreement registered in January 2025.
Property details
Roshan's leased property: A prime location for businesses
Roshan's leased property spans across 2,727 square feet (around 253.34 square meters).
The spacious area makes for an ideal location for companies looking for a premium office in a prime location.
The deal also involves a stamp duty of ₹88,000 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 as per the official property documents.
New project
'War 2': Roshan's upcoming film
On the work front, Roshan is currently shooting for War 2.
The action film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.
It is the sequel to the 2019 action thriller War which featured Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor.
The first film was a massive hit, earning ₹200cr within just seven days of its release.
Roshan also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline, though the film hasn't gone on floors yet.