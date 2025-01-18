Dhanush reunites with 'Vaathi' director for new drama: Report
What's the story
Kollywood actor Dhanush and Tollywood director Venky Atluri are reportedly reuniting after their successful bilingual film, Sir/Vaathi.
The film was a major hit, receiving critical acclaim for both Dhanush's performance and Atluri's direction.
The title of their new project is speculated to be Honest Raj, although official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
Ongoing ventures
Dhanush's current projects and Atluri's recent success
Dhanush is currently busy with his directorial venture Idly Kadai co-starring Nithya Menen and Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula.
He will reportedly join the new project after wrapping up these films.
Meanwhile, Atluri recently tasted success with Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar.
The announcement of this collaboration comes as a surprise as earlier there were speculations about Atluri possibly collaborating with Suriya.
Dhanush's next directorial
Dhanush's directorial 'NEEK' will release next month
Dhanush is also busy with his directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).
The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on February 7, will now premiere on February 21.
This decision was reportedly taken to avoid a clash with Ajith's Vidamuyaarchi, releasing on February 6.