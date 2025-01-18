Dhanush is currently busy with his directorial venture Idly Kadai co-starring Nithya Menen and Kubera directed by Sekhar Kammula.

He will reportedly join the new project after wrapping up these films.

Meanwhile, Atluri recently tasted success with Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar.

The announcement of this collaboration comes as a surprise as earlier there were speculations about Atluri possibly collaborating with Suriya.