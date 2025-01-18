OTT: Where to watch Kangana's 'Emergency' post-theatrical run
What's the story
After a string of delays and controversies, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film Emergency was finally released on January 17.
The film, which has been directed by Ranaut, has been making headlines for over a year now.
Now, it has been confirmed that the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run.
Film overview
'Emergency' plot and star cast details
Emergency is a political drama that explores the controversial Emergency (1975-1977) imposed in India.
Ranaut plays the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and the story covers several important chapters of her political career, with a special focus on the Emergency period.
The film has an ensemble cast including Shreyas Talpade, the late Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher in key roles.
Censorship compliance
'Emergency' team agreed to CBFC's suggested cuts
The film has been mired in controversies, with Sikh bodies and others calling for a ban.
After the row, it was revealed that Ranaut and her team are executing the cuts recommended by the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
A source told Mid-Day, "Even though the team is not happy with the cuts, they have given in to the CBFC's demands in order to release Emergency on time."
Controversies and setbacks
'Emergency' faced backlash and release delays
Apart from censorship problems, Emergency also drew flak in Punjab where it was not screened owing to protests by Sikh activists who claimed the film defamed their community.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had called for a ban on the film as it "defamed the Sikh community."
Such controversies, along with certification problems, delayed the film's release.