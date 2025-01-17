Punjab: 'Emergency' first-day show canceled in several theaters
What's the story
The premiere of the political drama Emergency, starring actor-turned-Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut, was canceled in multiple theaters across Punjab on Friday.
The film, which sees Ranaut play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has courted controversy over allegations of misrepresentation and factual inaccuracies by Sikh organizations.
These outfits had earlier announced their plans to stop the film's release.
Screening ban
SGPC demanded a ban on 'Emergency' screening
Earlier, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) had called for a ban on the film's screening in Punjab. On Thursday, they urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to prohibit its showing.
The release was then stopped in several districts including Amritsar, Barnala, Mansa, Moga, and Patiala.
PVR Cinemas in Amritsar also canceled its shows in light of the protests.
Community response
'Cinema owners agreed not to show the film'
Sikh activist Parmjit Singh Akali confirmed that the screening of Emergency had been halted at all theaters in Amritsar.
He said, "Cinema owners, understanding the sentiments of the Sikh community, agreed not to show the film."
The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), led by Simranjit Singh Mann, also opposed the film.
Accusations
SGPC president accused 'Emergency' of distorting history
Earlier, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami had written to the CM, accusing the movie of being a "calculated attempt to distort history and harm Sikh sentiments."
He had warned its release could incite outrage within the Sikh community.
Dhami had also criticized the film for allegedly suppressing the truth about events such as the 1984 army operation at Darbar Sahib and other gurdwaras and the Sikh genocide.
Film alterations
'Emergency' faced CBFC scrutiny and modifications
Notably, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had postponed the film's release last year, demanding a few cuts after Sikh groups raised concerns over their community's portrayal.
The film was eventually cleared by the CBFC after the makers agreed to suggested modifications and deletions.
Despite these changes, including the removal of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's name from the film, objections from various Sikh bodies persisted.