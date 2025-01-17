John Abraham announces new release date for 'The Diplomat'
What's the story
Actor-producer John Abraham has announced a new release date for his much-anticipated film, The Diplomat.
The film, which was originally scheduled to be released last year, will now hit theaters on March 7, 2025. This comes after his recent success with the movie Vedaa.
The Diplomat is a joint venture between T-Series and Abraham's production company JA Entertainment.
Poster reveal
Abraham unveiled 'The Diplomat's first look on social media
Abraham unveiled the first look of The Diplomat alongside the release date on Friday.
In the poster, he dons a suave suit, teasing a character similar to his past geo-political dramas such as Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and Batla House.
Sharing the poster on Instagram and Twitter, he wrote: "Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life."
Film details
'The Diplomat' to portray a gripping tale of power, patriotism
Inspired by a true story, The Diplomat promises to be a powerful tale of power and patriotism.
Abraham will be seen as a high-ranking government official, promising an intense drama with thrilling moments.
The film is directed by Shivam Nair, written by Ritesh Shah, and produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.
Twitter Post
Check out the new poster here
Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life. See you in theatres on March 7th!#TheDiplomat #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vipuldshahopti @ashwinvarde @bahlrajesh @SameerDixxit @jatishvarma1 #ShivamNair @writish @ShivChanana @minnakshidas @neerajkalyan_24… pic.twitter.com/nlSridRoMp— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 17, 2025