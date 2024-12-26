Summarize Simplifying... In short Honey Singh's transformation into Yo Yo Honey Singh is the focus of a new documentary, which notably omits his past involvement with the group Mafia Mundeer.

Director Mozez Singh explains this decision, stating that Honey no longer considers the group significant.

Mafia Mundeer has been omitted from Netflix documentary 'Famous'

Honey Singh reveals why Mafia Mundeer was omitted from 'Famous'

By Isha Sharma 04:28 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story The recently released Netflix documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, has received mixed reviews from viewers. While some have lauded its candid portrayal of singer-rapper Honey Singh's mental health struggles, others have been disappointed over the omission of his musical group Mafia Mundeer. In a recent interview with India Today Digital, Singh addressed these concerns and explained why Mafia Mundeer's story was omitted from the film.

Singh discussed Mafia Mundeer's exclusion

Singh revealed, "That's a big chapter of my life." "I spoke about it in the documentary, explaining how it was formed, who was involved, and how I discovered different voices." "But they didn't include it." "The makers wanted to highlight what wasn't already available and keep the focus on Hridesh Singh's transformation into Yo Yo Honey Singh."

Director Mozez Singh justified the omission of Mafia Mundeer

Further elaborating on the decision to omit Mafia Mundeer, director Mozez Singh explained, "Honey made it clear that he doesn't consider the group significant anymore. Every time I asked him about it, his answers were the same." "If he feels that it's not important, why should we include it? A lot has happened after that and he has opened up about way more important things in the docu-film."

'We knew people would nit-pick...'

The filmmaker admitted they expected backlash over the omissions. "We knew people would nit-pick and ask why certain things were left out. But we stood by our vision." "It isn't important in his life now but we did speak about the group when we discussed the Ch** song." "Why he broke up with Badshah or what went wrong with Raftaar [he] doesn't care about that anymore. What to do," said Mozez.

Singh's previous description of Mafia Mundeer

In an earlier interview with Lallantop, Singh had described Mafia Mundeer as a platform, not a group. "I envisioned it as a space where different artists could come, perform, record, and release their music without any legal obligations. Anyone could join or leave as they pleased," he had explained. The group's last performance was in 2012 and featured members like Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil' Golu. Badshah, too, was once a part of Mafia Mundeer.