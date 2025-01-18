Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspect detained in Chhattisgarh
What's the story
After a 60-hour-long manhunt, a 31-year-old suspect has been arrested in Durg, Chhattisgarh, for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested the accused from the Jnaneswari Express, which was headed from Mumbai to Kolkata, on the basis of information provided by Mumbai Police.
The accused allegedly attacked Khan and his nanny early Thursday morning before fleeing.
Attack aftermath
Details of the attack and subsequent investigation
The suspect reportedly broke into Khan's Bandra apartment with burglary intentions, asking the nanny for ₹1 crore. He then stabbed Khan six times and injured the nanny before escaping.
Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for surgery and is now said to be in stable condition.
The Mumbai Police had formed multiple teams to track down the suspect across the city after the incident.
Investigation progress
Mumbai Police's efforts lead to suspect's detention
The police had initially detained another person who looked like the suspect on the basis of CCTV footage, but it was a false lead.
The real suspect was later identified in the same footage, wearing a brown T-shirt and red scarf. He was seen leaving Khan's apartment at 2:33am.
After identifying him, Mumbai Police shared his photo with RPF leading to his detention on Jnaneswari Express.
Family statement
Khan's wife requests privacy amid ongoing investigation
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's wife, has released a statement asking the media and fans to respect their privacy and be patient during this time.
She confirmed that Khan had suffered an arm injury and is recovering in hospital.
Kapoor also stressed that "the police is already doing their due investigations" and requested respect for their family's boundaries during this difficult time.