What's the story

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a notorious serial killer, Chanderkant Jha, aka the "Butcher of Delhi."

The 57-year-old was arrested from Old Delhi Railway Station on January 17, 2025, after a long manhunt.

Jha had been absconding since October 2023, when he fled during parole while serving a life sentence for several murders between 2006 and 2007.