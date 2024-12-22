Summarize Simplifying... In short In Ayodhya, an anti-corruption team was assaulted by revenue clerks they had caught accepting bribes.

The incident, which also resulted in injuries to a farmer who had lodged a complaint against the clerks, sparked controversy and counter-accusations of indecency by the officers.

The anti-corruption team was attacked on Sunday

UP: Revenue clerks, suspected of accepting bribes, attack anti-corruption officers

What's the story An anti-corruption team was attacked by a mob of revenue clerks in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Sunday. The officers were keeping an eye on some clerks as they were caught accepting bribes earlier when the attack took place. The attack came days after two revenue clerks and a clerical assistant were arrested on a farmer's complaint. Their vehicle was vandalized during the attack, and police visuals showed a man with a bloodied face being taken away.

Farmer injured

Farmer, complainant in bribery case, injured during assault

The farmer who had complained against the clerks also suffered injuries in the assault. He was taken away from the spot by police for his safety. After the incident, a group of revenue clerks assembled at a local police station. They accused the anti-corruption team of indecency during their monitoring operation. A female revenue clerk also filed a counter-complaint against these officers over their conduct in this incident.

Ongoing investigation

Police confirm assault on anti-corruption officers, launch investigation

"On December 17, an anti-corruption team in Ayodhya caught some revenue clerks taking bribes and got a case registered," Barabanki ASP Akhilesh Narayan Singh said. Eight to 10 clerks misbehaved with and assaulted these officers while they were being taken into custody, Singh added. CCTV footage from the scene of the incident is being analyzed as part of their ongoing investigation into this matter.