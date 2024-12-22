Summarize Simplifying... In short The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a dress code for devotees, banning casual attire like half-pants and torn jeans.

The move, communicated through banners around the city, aims to preserve the temple's cultural dignity and sanctity.

The temple, a significant religious site dedicated to Banke Bihari, a form of Radha and Lord Krishna, attracts thousands of visitors from India and abroad annually. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The appeal comes ahead of the New Year

'No half-pants, torn jeans': Vrindavan temple issues 'appropriate' dress code

By Snehil Singh 01:20 pm Dec 22, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The Thakur Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan has appealed to its devotees to dress modestly while visiting the temple. The authorities have specifically requested pilgrims to avoid wearing "indecent clothes" like mini skirts, torn jeans, shorts, and night suits on the premises. The appeal comes ahead of the New Year celebrations when a surge in visitor numbers is expected.

Awareness initiative

Temple authorities launch awareness campaign

To spread this message, the temple authorities have put up banners across Vrindavan, especially on roads leading to the temple. The initiative is aimed at "preserving the cultural dignity" of the temple and maintaining its "sanctity." "We have seen instances where devotees, particularly from outside the region, arrive dressed in casual tourist attire like jeans and t-shirts. This is not following the temple's respect for tradition," said Munish Sharma, temple manager.

Cultural significance

Banke Bihari Temple: A revered site for devotees

The Banke Bihari Temple is an important religious site in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. It is dedicated to Banke Bihari, a combined form of Radha and Lord Krishna. Thousands of devotees from India and abroad visit this revered site every year. The guidelines issued by the Banke Bihari temple authority apply to both male and female devotees.