Rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna river are causing water shortages in Delhi, with treatment plants struggling to cope.

The worst affected areas include Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate ISBT, and Greater Kailash.

Ammonia levels in Yamuna river increasing

Ammonia levels in Yamuna up, Delhi braces for water shortage

By Snehil Singh 12:35 pm Dec 22, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Several parts of Delhi are facing an acute water crisis due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna River. The problem is especially acute in winter when less freshwater flow results in a higher concentration of pollutants. The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant's production has dropped by 25% to 50% as ammonia levels cross 5.0 parts per million (ppm), particularly at the Wazirabad pond.

High ammonia levels disrupt water treatment, affect supply

The high ammonia concentration is making it difficult for water treatment plants to cope, leading to decreased water supply and pressure in affected areas. The worst-hit areas include Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate ISBT, New Delhi Municipal Council areas, Defence Colony, and Greater Kailash. Residents dependent on the Wazirabad plant are being advised to brace for disruptions as authorities work to control the situation.

North Delhi residents receive dirty water, supply affected

For two consecutive days, several north Delhi areas have been receiving dirty water as the high ammonia levels affected the Wazirabad plant's functioning. Some residents even complained of receiving less water supply or no supply at all. Sanjay Gupta, president of Model Town Resident Welfare Association, said, "Very little water is coming...our water supply time was 6am to 8am but now even that is not fixed."

Wazirabad plant's supply reduction, residents report dirty water

The high ammonia levels have resulted in a 16% supply cut from Wazirabad's total capacity of 131 million gallons per day. Dirty water was received at many places across Aryapura, Malkganj, and Mukempura areas, Ashok Bhasin, president of the North Delhi Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said. The supply was affected on Monday and Tuesday too. However, there has been no word from the Delhi Jal Board on the matter yet.