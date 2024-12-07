Delhi: Businessman, out on walk, shot dead by bike-borne men
A 52-year-old businessman was shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara district on Saturday morning, TOI reported. The deceased, identified as Sunil Jain, was returning home from a morning walk at the Yamuna Sports Complex. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired seven to eight rounds at him near the complex, hitting him with three to four bullets.
Police launch investigation into businessman's murder
Jain, a Krishna Nagar resident and owner of a utensils business, died on the way to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation to nab the suspects and find out the motive behind the crime. "The crime team has reached the spot. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, said.
CCTV footage under review, suspects on the run
As part of their investigation, police are looking at CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants. Jain's family has said that he had no known enmity or threats against him, adding a layer of mystery to the motive behind his murder. The suspects remain at large after the shooting incident.