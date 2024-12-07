Summarize Simplifying... In short A Delhi-based businessman, Jain, was fatally shot by unidentified men on a motorcycle during his walk.

Despite having no known enemies, Jain was targeted and shot multiple times, dying en route to the hospital.

The police are currently investigating the case, using CCTV footage to identify the assailants who remain at large. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The deceased was 52 years old

Delhi: Businessman, out on walk, shot dead by bike-borne men

By Snehil Singh 11:36 am Dec 07, 202411:36 am

What's the story A 52-year-old businessman was shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara district on Saturday morning, TOI reported. The deceased, identified as Sunil Jain, was returning home from a morning walk at the Yamuna Sports Complex. Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired seven to eight rounds at him near the complex, hitting him with three to four bullets.

Investigation underway

Police launch investigation into businessman's murder

Jain, a Krishna Nagar resident and owner of a utensils business, died on the way to the hospital. The police have launched an investigation to nab the suspects and find out the motive behind the crime. "The crime team has reached the spot. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, said.

Investigation progress

CCTV footage under review, suspects on the run

As part of their investigation, police are looking at CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants. Jain's family has said that he had no known enmity or threats against him, adding a layer of mystery to the motive behind his murder. The suspects remain at large after the shooting incident.

Twitter Post

He was shot 3-4 times