Summarize Simplifying... In short A man accused of rape by his girlfriend has been granted bail by the Supreme Court, as he alleges he was falsely implicated by her and a senior Punjab Police officer.

The officer, who was reportedly in a relationship with the woman, couldn't tolerate her relationship with the accused.

The lawyer for the accused claims that evidence from WhatsApp chats and video recordings supports this.

The accused submitted WhatsApp chats and call records

'Cheating girlfriend' files rape-case against partner; SC grants him bail

By Snehil Singh 11:31 am Dec 22, 202411:31 am

What's the story The Supreme Court has granted bail to a Punjab man accused of rape and threatening his girlfriend using his alleged ties with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In court, the man refuted the charges and instead submitted WhatsApp chats and call records as evidence in his bail petition. These records reportedly revealed communication between the complainant and a senior Punjab Police officer, with whom the woman was romantically involved.

Defense argument

Accused claims false implication

The accused claims he was falsely implicated in the case by the woman and the senior Punjab Police officer using his power in the force, the Indian Express reported. Advocate R K Grewal, appearing for the accused, said, "There is not an iota of evidence to suggest that the petitioner threatened the complainant in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi."

Lawyer's statement

Advocate speaks to media on motive

"She concocted the false story to implicate the petitioner under the influence of the...officer serving in the Police Department," Grewal told The Indian Express. "The motive behind the false implication is evident from the WhatsApp chats and video recordings, as the officer was in a relationship with the complainant and could not tolerate the petitioner's relationship with her," he added.