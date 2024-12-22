'Cheating girlfriend' files rape-case against partner; SC grants him bail
The Supreme Court has granted bail to a Punjab man accused of rape and threatening his girlfriend using his alleged ties with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In court, the man refuted the charges and instead submitted WhatsApp chats and call records as evidence in his bail petition. These records reportedly revealed communication between the complainant and a senior Punjab Police officer, with whom the woman was romantically involved.
Accused claims false implication
The accused claims he was falsely implicated in the case by the woman and the senior Punjab Police officer using his power in the force, the Indian Express reported. Advocate R K Grewal, appearing for the accused, said, "There is not an iota of evidence to suggest that the petitioner threatened the complainant in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi."
Advocate speaks to media on motive
"She concocted the false story to implicate the petitioner under the influence of the...officer serving in the Police Department," Grewal told The Indian Express. "The motive behind the false implication is evident from the WhatsApp chats and video recordings, as the officer was in a relationship with the complainant and could not tolerate the petitioner's relationship with her," he added.