'India won't be swayed by outside forces in decision-making': Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted that India will not be swayed by outside forces in its decision-making. "Bharat can never permit others to have a veto on its choices," he said at the 27th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Awards in Mumbai. He further clarified India's independence shouldn't be mistaken for neutrality, stressing the nation will act in its own interest and for global good without bowing to outside pressures.
Jaishankar advocates for tradition and technology harmony
Jaishankar also emphasized that India must progress without losing its cultural identity. He said, "Bharat will inevitably progress, but it must do so without losing its Bharatiyata." The minister also stressed the need to strike a balance between tradition and technology in today's globalized world. He said India's rich heritage offers valuable lessons in the face of global challenges like unhealthy lifestyles and climate crises.
Jaishankar acknowledges India's progress and challenges
Reflecting on India's development over the last decade, Jaishankar noted that there has been a lot of work done to address poverty, discrimination, and lack of opportunities. He claimed that India has emerged as an independent power committed to the welfare of the Global South. However, he also noted the challenges of pessimistic viewpoints and ideologies that undermine progress.
Jaishankar receives public leadership award
The awards ceremony, which celebrated excellence in different fields with an emphasis on spiritualism, awarded Jaishankar the Public Leadership Award. The awards are named after the late 68th Seer of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi. They honor achievements in four categories: public leadership, community leadership, human endeavor, science and technology, and social leadership.