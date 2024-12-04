Summarize Simplifying... In short Seven individuals were briefly detained in Varanasi for chanting the Hanuman Chalisa during namaz at Uday Pratap College, amidst a property dispute involving the college and the Waqf Board.

The dispute began in 2018 when the Waqf Board claimed the mosque on campus as its property, a claim refuted by the college and later withdrawn by the board in 2021.

The incident occurred during Friday prayers

Varanasi: 7 detained briefly for chanting Hanuman Chalisa during namaz

By Snehil Singh 04:08 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story Seven people were detained briefly for chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside a mosque at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. The incident occurred as other students were offering namaz at the mosque. Vivekanand Singh, a student leader, asserted that chanting the Hanuman Chalisa was not directed against students offering prayers but against "outsiders" gathering at the mosque for prayers.

Police action

Police intervention and release of detained individuals

Additional Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena said police intervened to pacify the students. The seven detained were later released. Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Meena confirmed students recited the Hanuman Chalisa from a distance. TOI, citing college sources, said that usually 10-15 people gather to offer namaz, but after a waqf board notice surfaced last week, over 400 Muslims gathered on campus to offer namaz, leading to a flare-up of tension.

Property controversy

Land ownership dispute at Uday Pratap College

D K Singh, the college's principal, stated that the notice was sent to the institute in 2018, stating that the mosque on campus was donated to the Waqf Board by the Nawab of Tonk, making it Waqf property. However, Singh said the college administration had refuted this claim. The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had first claimed ownership of part of the college campus in 2018 but clarified that the claim was canceled in 2021.

Ownership clarification

Waqf board clarifies position on property dispute

The Waqf board sought to clarify its position. It said, "A notice was issued by the then assistant secretary, Ale Atiq, to stake a claim on the mosque area on the college premises on Dec 6, 2018, terming it as a waqf property. Through an order of the board chairman issued on Jan 18, 2021, this notice was canceled." Yaseen from the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid highlighted that Uday Pratap College is known for communal harmony and emphasized on clearing confusion.