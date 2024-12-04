Varanasi: 7 detained briefly for chanting Hanuman Chalisa during namaz
Seven people were detained briefly for chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside a mosque at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. The incident occurred as other students were offering namaz at the mosque. Vivekanand Singh, a student leader, asserted that chanting the Hanuman Chalisa was not directed against students offering prayers but against "outsiders" gathering at the mosque for prayers.
Police intervention and release of detained individuals
Additional Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena said police intervened to pacify the students. The seven detained were later released. Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Meena confirmed students recited the Hanuman Chalisa from a distance. TOI, citing college sources, said that usually 10-15 people gather to offer namaz, but after a waqf board notice surfaced last week, over 400 Muslims gathered on campus to offer namaz, leading to a flare-up of tension.
Land ownership dispute at Uday Pratap College
D K Singh, the college's principal, stated that the notice was sent to the institute in 2018, stating that the mosque on campus was donated to the Waqf Board by the Nawab of Tonk, making it Waqf property. However, Singh said the college administration had refuted this claim. The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had first claimed ownership of part of the college campus in 2018 but clarified that the claim was canceled in 2021.
Waqf board clarifies position on property dispute
The Waqf board sought to clarify its position. It said, "A notice was issued by the then assistant secretary, Ale Atiq, to stake a claim on the mosque area on the college premises on Dec 6, 2018, terming it as a waqf property. Through an order of the board chairman issued on Jan 18, 2021, this notice was canceled." Yaseen from the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid highlighted that Uday Pratap College is known for communal harmony and emphasized on clearing confusion.