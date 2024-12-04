Summarize Simplifying... In short Punjab is striving to reduce road accident fatalities by 50% by 2025, with initiatives like the Farishtey Scheme offering free treatment to victims at over 500 hospitals.

Punjab has launched several initiatives to meet the target

Punjab aims to halve road accident fatalities by 2025

By Snehil Singh 02:06 pm Dec 04, 202402:06 pm

What's the story The Punjab government aims to cut road accident deaths by 50% by 2025, Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh announced. He emphasized the importance of immediate medical care in the vital "golden hour" after an accident. To meet the target, the government has launched the Farishtey Scheme, Sadak Surakhiya Force, and a new fleet of ambulances.

Initiative impact

Farishtey scheme and Sadak Surakhiya Force reduce fatalities

Dr. Singh, along with Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, urged district officials to prioritize saving the lives of road accident victims. They emphasized that financial assistance under government schemes could help affected families sustain themselves economically. Dr. Singh said that since the formation of the Sadak Surakhiya Force, the state's mortality rate from road accidents has decreased by 45% compared to the previous year.

Scheme benefits

Farishtey scheme offers free treatment to accident victims

The Farishtey Scheme offers free treatment to road accident victims at more than 500 empanelled government and private hospitals. Dr. Singh urged people to raise awareness about this scheme and asked NGOs to step up. He also asked officials to ensure all government vehicles are equipped with first-aid kits and advocated for implementing road safety rules starting at home.

Data request

Health minister calls for data compilation, periodic training

Further, Dr. Singh sought separate data on mortality due to vehicles in road accidents, hit-and-run cases, and stray animals across Punjab to help formulate a strategy. He proposed periodic training for the Sadak Surakhiya Force to make them more effective. R Venkat Ratnam, Director General of the lead agency, said improving emergency care and ambulance systems could bring down road accident mortality by 30%.