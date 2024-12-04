Punjab aims to halve road accident fatalities by 2025
The Punjab government aims to cut road accident deaths by 50% by 2025, Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh announced. He emphasized the importance of immediate medical care in the vital "golden hour" after an accident. To meet the target, the government has launched the Farishtey Scheme, Sadak Surakhiya Force, and a new fleet of ambulances.
Farishtey scheme and Sadak Surakhiya Force reduce fatalities
Dr. Singh, along with Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, urged district officials to prioritize saving the lives of road accident victims. They emphasized that financial assistance under government schemes could help affected families sustain themselves economically. Dr. Singh said that since the formation of the Sadak Surakhiya Force, the state's mortality rate from road accidents has decreased by 45% compared to the previous year.
Farishtey scheme offers free treatment to accident victims
The Farishtey Scheme offers free treatment to road accident victims at more than 500 empanelled government and private hospitals. Dr. Singh urged people to raise awareness about this scheme and asked NGOs to step up. He also asked officials to ensure all government vehicles are equipped with first-aid kits and advocated for implementing road safety rules starting at home.
Health minister calls for data compilation, periodic training
Further, Dr. Singh sought separate data on mortality due to vehicles in road accidents, hit-and-run cases, and stray animals across Punjab to help formulate a strategy. He proposed periodic training for the Sadak Surakhiya Force to make them more effective. R Venkat Ratnam, Director General of the lead agency, said improving emergency care and ambulance systems could bring down road accident mortality by 30%.