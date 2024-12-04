Summarize Simplifying... In short India has supported a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution against Israel's occupation of Palestine, advocating for Palestinians' right to self-determination and a peaceful two-state solution.

The resolution also calls for Israel to adhere to international law, halt new settlement activities, and withdraw from occupied territories.

Additionally, India backed a separate resolution demanding Israel's withdrawal from the Syrian Golan Heights, emphasizing the illegality of Israeli settlements there since 1967. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The resolution was supported by 157 nations

India backs UNGA resolution against Israeli occupation of Palestine

By Chanshimla Varah 01:50 pm Dec 04, 202401:50 pm

What's the story India has voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, titled "Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine," demanding Israel's withdrawal from Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. The resolution, introduced by Senegal on Tuesday, was supported by a total of 157 nations. Eight countries, including Israel and the United States, voted against it, while several others, including Cameroon and Czechia, abstained from voting.

Two-state solution

Resolution advocates for Palestinian self-determination

The UNGA resolution stressed Palestinians's right to self-determination and calls for a two-state solution. This would see Israel and Palestine living peacefully within borders defined before the 1967 conflict. The resolution also demands Israel comply with international law as per an International Court advisory opinion dated July 19, 2024, "including...to cease immediately all new settlement activities..to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to put an end to its unlawful acts."

Gaza and Golan

Resolution opposes changes in Gaza, supports Syrian resolution

It also denounced any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, particularly moves that would shrink Gaza's land. Apart from this, India also backed a separate resolution calling for Israel's withdrawal from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. This second resolution was passed with 97 votes in favor and eight against, including Australia and Canada. It stresses the illegality of Israeli settlement construction in the Golan Heights since 1967.

Diplomatic stance

India's votes align with its longstanding position

The second resolution declares Israel's imposition of laws in the Golan Heights as "null and void." It expressed deep concern that Israel has not withdrawn from the Syrian Golan, occupied since 1967, contrary to relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. "The continued occupation of the Syrian Golan and its de facto annexation constitute a stumbling block in the way of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region," the resolution noted.