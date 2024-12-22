Summarize Simplifying... In short A BJP MLA, Shakya, along with 16 others, is accused of gang rape and fraud.

The complainant alleges that Shakya's group forced his family to sell land cheaply, and when resisted, they faced false legal charges and threats.

Shakya and his aides are accused of extortion

BJP MLA among 17 accused in gang rape, fraud case

What's the story An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Harish Shakya and 16 others in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. The charges include gang rape, fraud, and issuing threats. The FIR was filed on the court's order by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Leelu Chaudhary on December 11 following a complaint by a local villager. Shakya and his aides are accused of extortion and coercion by the villager.

Accusations detailed

Allegations of extortion, coercion, and rape leveled

The complainant alleged Shakya's group coerced his family to sell land at a meager price. On resisting, the family was allegedly slapped with false legal charges and threatened. The villager also alleged Shakya and two of his aides gang-raped his wife on September 17 at Shakya's camp office. Shakya's brother, nephew, and a few businessmen are also accused in the case.

Case progress

Investigation underway, BJP leaders silent

Badaun district police chief Brijesh Kumar Singh confirmed the case has been registered at Civil Lines police station. Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh has been tasked with leading the investigation. The charges include gang rape, fraud worth crores, and implicating the complainant in bogus cases, according to authorities. Till now, BJP leaders have not commented on the issue.