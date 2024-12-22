Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Indian politician, has been summoned by a Bareilly court over remarks he made during an election campaign.

Gandhi's comments, suggesting wealth redistribution according to population demographics, were interpreted as an attempt to incite hostility among economically weaker sections for political gain.

The court action follows a plea by Pankaj Pathak, a local political figure, who also accused Gandhi of trying to divide the nation with his statements. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gandhi has been asked to appear before the court on January 7

Rahul Gandhi summoned by Bareilly court over economic survey remarks

By Chanshimla Varah 04:10 pm Dec 22, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by a district court in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar issued the summons, which requires Gandhi to appear before the court on January 7, 2025. The legal action comes over comments he made during the Lok Sabha elections regarding the Economic Survey.

Legal proceedings

Summons follow plea by All India Hindu Mahasangh leader

The court notice was issued on a plea by Pankaj Pathak, Mandal president of the All India Hindu Mahasangh outfit. Pathak had first approached the MLA-MP Court/CJM Court to register a case against Gandhi in August, but his application was rejected on August 27. Undeterred, he approached the sessions court with a revision petition, resulting in the current summons against Gandhi.

Controversial comments

Gandhi's remarks aimed to provoke weaker sections: Advocate

Advocate Virendra Pal Gupta, appearing for Pathak, claimed Gandhi's remarks were intended to incite weaker sections and promote class hatred for political benefit. During elections, Gandhi had reportedly said, "Despite the percentage of weaker sections being high, the percentage of property they own is quite low. If this remains the case, then those with a higher population can demand more property." Gupta read these remarks as Gandhi's attempt to incite hostility among economically weaker sections to benefit the Congress.

Further allegations

Gandhi accused of attempting to divide nation

Pathak also accused Gandhi of dividing the nation with his caste census remarks during election campaigning. Gandhi had promised that if Congress came to power, it would conduct a financial and institutional survey to ascertain wealth distribution in India. He proposed "jitni aabadi, utna haq," suggesting a caste census followed by wealth redistribution according to population demographics. This proposal has been opposed by several parties.