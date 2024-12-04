Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were halted en route to Sambhal, a region under extended prohibitory orders due to recent tensions.

The unrest was sparked by a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, an Archaeological Survey of India-protected site, following claims it was formerly a Harihar temple.

The situation escalated when cartridges marked "made in Pakistan" and "made in USA" were found at the scene. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Gandhis were headed to Sambhal, UP

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka stopped on way to violence-hit Sambhal

By Chanshimla Varah 12:32 pm Dec 04, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday while they were heading to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The district is currently under prohibitory orders after violence erupted during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24. The Congress delegation headed to Sambhal comprised the Gandhi siblings and five other MPs from Uttar Pradesh.

Twitter Post

Police not allowing us: Gandhi

Order extension

Prohibitory orders extended in Sambhal due to tensions

The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibit entry into Sambhal till December 10. However, in light of the prevailing tensions, the measures have been extended till December 31. Ahead of the Congress leaders' visit, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia had asked officials of neighboring districts to stop the entry.

Survey violence

Violence erupted during court-ordered mosque survey

The violence in Sambhal erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). A petition had claimed that this site previously housed a Harihar temple. After the incident, a forensic team found empty cartridges marked "made in Pakistan" and "made in USA" from the scene. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi had called these findings "very serious."