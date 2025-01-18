Delhi fog: Several trains, flights delayed; thunderstorm likely next week
What's the story
Dense fog threw transportation out of gear in Delhi on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reporting visibility issues that delayed 47 trains coming toward the capital.
Several flights at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also impacted.
The IMD had forecast "very dense fog" for the day and expects the conditions to continue for three more days before rain and thunderstorms next week.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality improves, restrictions lifted
After recent rains, Delhi's air quality has improved. As a result, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
However, Stage I and II measures continue to remain in force to prevent further deterioration.
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 248, which falls under the "poor" category.
Regional impact
Dense fog affects North India, disrupts Kumbh Mela
In Uttar Pradesh, dense fog shrouded Prayagraj amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, which has witnessed participation from over seven crore devotees.
Residents in Ayodhya were spotted huddling around bonfires to keep warm as temperatures dipped.
Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also witnessed thick fog reducing visibility, with Gwalior city reporting little to no visibility on roads.
Weather update
Cold wave conditions persist in Himachal Pradesh
Higher regions of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light snowfall and rain with temperatures ranging between 1-5°C in many parts of the state.
The IMD has warned of further cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh from January 17-19.
Dense fog is also likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan over the next few days.