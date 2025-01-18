What's the story

The Supreme Court has sent a notice to Chhattisgarh government over a burial row of a Christian man.

Ramesh Baghel's father died on January 7 and his body has been kept in a mortuary since. The court was surprised no police action was taken.

Baghel can't bury his pastor father in Chhindawada village as aggressive villagers threatened legal action if the burial happens.