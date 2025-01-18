Chhattisgarh: Christian man unable to bury father; SC intervenes
What's the story
The Supreme Court has sent a notice to Chhattisgarh government over a burial row of a Christian man.
Ramesh Baghel's father died on January 7 and his body has been kept in a mortuary since. The court was surprised no police action was taken.
Baghel can't bury his pastor father in Chhindawada village as aggressive villagers threatened legal action if the burial happens.
Legal challenge
High court order and village opposition escalate dispute
Baghel's plea in the Supreme Court is against a Chhattisgarh High Court order that refused him permission to bury his father in the village graveyard's Christian area.
The high court had defended its decision by citing possible unrest and disharmony.
Baghel argues that separate areas are allocated for different communities in this graveyard, including Christians where his relatives are already buried.
Intimidation tactics
Police pressure and threats of legal action
Despite owning private land, Baghel's family has been stopped from carrying out any Christian burials in the village.
The police allegedly coerced them to take the body out of their village, threatening legal action if Christian rites were performed there.
The Supreme Court has now issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government in this regard and will hear it on January 20.