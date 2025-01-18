What's the story

To maintain peace during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Prayagraj.

The Additional Commissioner of Police announced the measures, which will be effective from January 16 to February 28.

Enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the orders seek to prevent disturbances during overlapping festivities and competitive examinations.