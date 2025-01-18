Maha Kumbh 2025: Prohibitory orders issued for law and order
What's the story
To maintain peace during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Prayagraj.
The Additional Commissioner of Police announced the measures, which will be effective from January 16 to February 28.
Enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the orders seek to prevent disturbances during overlapping festivities and competitive examinations.
Order details
Prohibitory orders aim to curb potential disruptions
The ACP said, "There is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district."
The prohibitory orders intend to "stop all efforts of anti-social elements in public interest."
Specific restrictions have been mentioned under these orders. Events or demonstrations need prior permission from authorities, and protests are restricted to a designated site near Patthar Church at Civil Lines Police Station.
Specific bans
Restrictions on drone use, weapons, and provocative content
The use of drones is restricted without prior approval except for official purposes, such as police and administra.
Carrying weapons such as "lathis" (sticks) or firearms is prohibited within the commissionerate limits. However, exceptions include sticks for the handicapped and elderly and "kirpans" for Sikhs.
Provocative speeches or materials that could incite community tensions are banned under these orders.
Additional prohibitions
Prohibitory orders ban spreading rumors, damaging property
The orders also prohibit spreading rumors or sensitive content through social media which could breach peace.
Selling or displaying confusing audio/video content isn't allowed. Damaging private or government property is forbidden under these measures.
Forcibly closing businesses or disrupting essential services is prohibited, as is stopping buses or damaging vehicles.
Obstructing public places or disrupting traffic is also forbidden under the new rules.
Festival significance
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A spiritual gathering of millions
The Maha Kumbh Mela is of immense spiritual significance in Hinduism. Millions converge at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam for rituals such as "Amrit Snan."
"Mauni Amavasya" on January 29, 2025, is a major event during the Mela. The day witnesses a holy dip that washes away sins and grants "Moksha."
Devotees pray and observe silence as a fast and meditation, commencing the festival with grand processions of saints and religious orders.