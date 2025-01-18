RG Kar case: Victim's father breaks down in court
What's the story
The Sealdah court on Saturday convicted Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, in the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das pronounced the verdict.
The incident, which occurred on August 9 last year, had sparked nationwide protests.
Conviction details
Roy convicted under multiple sections, arrested post-crime
Roy was convicted under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and Sections 66 and 103 (1), which deals with death and murder.
The victim's semi-naked body was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on August 9 last year.
Roy was arrested on August 10, a day after the crime.
Family reaction
Victim's family expresses gratitude, raises concerns
After the verdict, the victim's father thanked Judge Das for "honoring the faith" he had in him.
However, both parents expressed concerns over other alleged perpetrators still roaming free.
The victim's mother asked why others seen at the crime scene had not been punished and alleged that evidence was either lost or erased.
Investigation critique
CBI recommends capital punishment, family criticizes investigation
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over from Kolkata Police on a Calcutta High Court directive, has recommended capital punishment for Roy.
However, the victim's family continues to be unhappy with the probe.
The father slammed the CBI for not including him in the investigation and alleged that "CBI is not trying much."
Trial conclusion
Trial concludes with examination of 50 witnesses
The trial started on November 12 and ended on January 9, with 50 witnesses examined.
Throughout the trial, Roy maintained his innocence, claiming he was being framed. He told the court, "I haven't done this. Why are those who did it being allowed to go?"
The sentencing, which is due on Monday, could either mean life imprisonment or the death penalty for Roy.