Google slammed for 'woke' Christmas ad featuring nonbinary influencer

By Chanshimla Varah 03:16 pm Dec 13, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Google has come under fire for its new Christmas advertisement, starring nonbinary beauty influencer Cyrus Veyssi. The ad, which promotes Google Shopping, shows Veyssi searching for skincare products. In the video, Veyssi is seen wearing makeup and women's clothing as they express concerns about winter skin dryness. The ad ends with them saying, "Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone. No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me," as the Google Shopping logo flashes on screen.

The advertisement has sparked backlash online, with some accusing Google of pushing a "woke" agenda. Conservative commentator Oli London posted the ad on social media with a caption that said, "Google launches WOKE Christmas campaign featuring man wearing women's clothing complaining about his skin." Other users echoed similar sentiments, with comments like "Google is canceling women" and "This has gone too far."

Responding to the backlash, a Google spokesperson said the ad was part of a larger campaign with many smaller social media influencers. They stressed this was a single sponsored Instagram post, only a small part of their larger campaign. The spokesperson said, "Everyone likes to find a good deal and save money. That's why we're promoting Google Shopping as the best way to do that."

Veyssi, the influencer in the controversial ad, is a rising TikTok star famous for their makeup tutorials and skincare routines. They use "he/him" and "they/them" pronouns and promote self-acceptance and diversity in the beauty industry. With over one million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Veyssi also co-hosts the Amazon Prime talk show Influenced. The outcry comes just weeks after luxury automaker Jaguar invited criticism for introducing its new rebranding with an ad starring androgynous models.