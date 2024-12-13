Summarize Simplifying... In short BOBCARD has introduced the TIARA credit card, specifically designed for women, offering a host of benefits.

BOBCARD launches TIARA credit card for women: Check all benefits

By Mudit Dube 02:25 pm Dec 13, 202402:25 pm

What's the story In a first, BOBCARD LIMITED, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has launched the TIARA credit card exclusively for women. The card aims to promote financial independence among women and comes with a range of rewards across categories like travel, dining, lifestyle, entertainment and health. It is available on the RuPay network with an initial joining fee of ₹2,499 plus GST.

Financial benefits

Fee waivers and reward points

The joining fee of the TIARA Credit Card can be reversed if cardholders spend ₹25,000 in the first 60 days. Likewise, the annual fee can be waived off by spending ₹2,50,000 in a year. For every ₹100 spent on travel, dining and international purchases, cardholders get 15 reward points. Other purchases get three reward points per ₹100 spent with each reward point being worth ₹0.25.

Perks

Lifestyle and entertainment benefits

The TIARA credit card also offers lifestyle benefits such as discount vouchers worth ₹500 per quarter for brands like Nykaa, Myntra, and Flipkart. Cardholders also get Lakme Salon vouchers worth ₹1,500 quarterly. Entertainment offers include annual memberships for Amazon Prime or Disney Hotstar, and Gaana Plus as well as a ₹250 discount on movie tickets through BookMyShow once per quarter.

Additional features

Dining, grocery perks and health benefits

In addition, the TIARA credit card provides dining and grocery perks like a Swiggy One membership for unlimited free deliveries for three months every year. You also get Big Basket discount vouchers worth ₹250 every quarter. Health benefits include a free women's health package covering Pap Smear and Mammography tests. The card also offers personal accident and permanent disability cover up to ₹10 lakh.

Extra perks

Additional benefits of TIARA Credit Card

Apart from the earlier-mentioned benefits, the TIARA credit card brings unlimited domestic airport lounge access. It also offers a reduced forex mark-up of 2% on international purchases, making it even more valuable for frequent travelers. A fuel surcharge waiver is also included in the package, making it an attractive option for women looking for comprehensive financial solutions.