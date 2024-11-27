Google's Gemini AI chatbot now lets you control Spotify hands-free
Google has integrated its Gemini AI assistant with Spotify, via a feature called Gemini Extensions. The update lets users use natural language commands to search and play music on the popular streaming platform. The extension was first spotted in the Google app's code in June and is now being rolled out to compatible Android devices, 9to5Google reported.
Gemini's capabilities and limitations with Spotify
Gemini can play music based on song titles, artist names, album names, playlist names, or specific activities. However, it doesn't currently have the ability to create playlists or radio stations on Spotify. If you've already connected another music service like YouTube Music, you'll have to specify which service you want Gemini to use in your initial request.
Setting up Spotify with Gemini: A step-by-step guide
To use the new feature, users first have to link their Spotify and Google accounts with Gemini Apps. They also have to enable the Gemini Apps Activity feature, which can store AI queries for up to 72 hours. Notably, the Spotify extension can't be used within Google Messages, the Gemini web app or on iOS devices. The extension only works when Gemini's language is set to English.