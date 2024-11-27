Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Gemini AI chatbot now allows Spotify control hands-free. Users can command Gemini to play music based on various criteria, but it can't create playlists or radio stations.

To use this feature, users need to link their Spotify and Google accounts with Gemini Apps, enable the Gemini Apps Activity feature, and ensure Gemini's language is set to English.

However, it's not compatible with Google Messages, Gemini web app, or iOS devices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is currently limited to Android

Google's Gemini AI chatbot now lets you control Spotify hands-free

By Mudit Dube 10:12 am Nov 27, 202410:12 am

What's the story Google has integrated its Gemini AI assistant with Spotify, via a feature called Gemini Extensions. The update lets users use natural language commands to search and play music on the popular streaming platform. The extension was first spotted in the Google app's code in June and is now being rolled out to compatible Android devices, 9to5Google reported.

Functionality

Gemini's capabilities and limitations with Spotify

Gemini can play music based on song titles, artist names, album names, playlist names, or specific activities. However, it doesn't currently have the ability to create playlists or radio stations on Spotify. If you've already connected another music service like YouTube Music, you'll have to specify which service you want Gemini to use in your initial request.

Setup process

Setting up Spotify with Gemini: A step-by-step guide

To use the new feature, users first have to link their Spotify and Google accounts with Gemini Apps. They also have to enable the Gemini Apps Activity feature, which can store AI queries for up to 72 hours. Notably, the Spotify extension can't be used within Google Messages, the Gemini web app or on iOS devices. The extension only works when Gemini's language is set to English.