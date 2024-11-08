Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Photos has introduced a new "Updates" feature, accessible via a bell icon, to help users track activity in shared albums chronologically.

These enhancements, part of Google's ongoing updates, aim to streamline user experience on both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Google Photos now lets you track updates in shared albums

By Akash Pandey 11:12 am Nov 08, 202411:12 am

What's the story Google Photos is improving user experience with a new feature called "Updates." The section will keep users notified about changes made to their shared albums and conversations on the app. The news came in a recent support post from Google. The tech giant wants to simplify the way users see recent activity, making albums, groups, and conversations more accessible.

Feature availability

How to access the new feature

The "Updates" section can be accessed by tapping a bell icon that replaces the Sharing button on Google Photos. The notifications are listed in chronological order, letting you track activity from "today, yesterday, this week, this month, last month, and beyond," according to the Google Photos team. This new feature comes as part of Google's effort to streamline user experience within its photo-sharing app.

New section

'Collections' section for shared albums

Along with the "Updates" feature, Google has recently introduced a new "Collections" section, replacing the Library tab. This is where you would be able to access your shared albums. The addition of these two new sections comes as part of an ongoing update rollout on both Android and iOS versions of the Google Photos app.