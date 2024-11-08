Google Photos now lets you track updates in shared albums
Google Photos is improving user experience with a new feature called "Updates." The section will keep users notified about changes made to their shared albums and conversations on the app. The news came in a recent support post from Google. The tech giant wants to simplify the way users see recent activity, making albums, groups, and conversations more accessible.
How to access the new feature
The "Updates" section can be accessed by tapping a bell icon that replaces the Sharing button on Google Photos. The notifications are listed in chronological order, letting you track activity from "today, yesterday, this week, this month, last month, and beyond," according to the Google Photos team. This new feature comes as part of Google's effort to streamline user experience within its photo-sharing app.
'Collections' section for shared albums
Along with the "Updates" feature, Google has recently introduced a new "Collections" section, replacing the Library tab. This is where you would be able to access your shared albums. The addition of these two new sections comes as part of an ongoing update rollout on both Android and iOS versions of the Google Photos app.