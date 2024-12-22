Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic accident in Mumbai claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy, hit by a car driven by a teenager.

This follows a recent incident where an electric bus lost control, resulting in seven deaths and 42 injuries.

Maharashtra, where these incidents occurred, is among the states with the highest road accident rates in India, contributing to the over seven lakh fatalities nationwide between 2018 and 2022. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victim was a four-year-old boy

Mumbai: 4-year-old living on footpath killed by speeding teen driver

By Chanshimla Varah 01:58 pm Dec 22, 202401:58 pm

What's the story A four-year-old boy was killed in a road accident near Ambedkar College in Mumbai's Wadala area on Sunday. The victim, identified as Ayush Laxman Kinvade, was hit by a speeding Hyundai Creta driven by 19-year-old Sandeep Gole. Gole was arrested by local authorities after the incident. Kinvade's family reportedly lives on a footpath near the college, and his father is a laborer.

Family background

Victim's family resides on footpath, father is a worker

According to the police, the boy was playing on the road when he was mowed down by the speeding car. He was declared brought dead at KEM Hospital, Parel. "Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," the police said. Gole was later arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Previous incident

Recent electric bus accident in Mumbai

This incident comes just days after a similar accident in Mumbai involving an electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on December 9. The bus lost control and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla, killing seven and injuring 42 others. Over 20 vehicles were also damaged in that crash.

Accident statistics

Maharashtra among states with highest road accidents

Last week, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed that Maharashtra is one of the states with the highest number of road accidents in the last five years. Between 2018 and 2022, more than seven lakh people died in road accidents across India. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of deaths at 1,08,882, followed by Tamil Nadu with 84,316 deaths and Maharashtra with 66,370 deaths.