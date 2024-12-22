Mumbai: 4-year-old living on footpath killed by speeding teen driver
A four-year-old boy was killed in a road accident near Ambedkar College in Mumbai's Wadala area on Sunday. The victim, identified as Ayush Laxman Kinvade, was hit by a speeding Hyundai Creta driven by 19-year-old Sandeep Gole. Gole was arrested by local authorities after the incident. Kinvade's family reportedly lives on a footpath near the college, and his father is a laborer.
Victim's family resides on footpath, father is a worker
According to the police, the boy was playing on the road when he was mowed down by the speeding car. He was declared brought dead at KEM Hospital, Parel. "Prima facie, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol," the police said. Gole was later arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.
Recent electric bus accident in Mumbai
This incident comes just days after a similar accident in Mumbai involving an electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on December 9. The bus lost control and rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla, killing seven and injuring 42 others. Over 20 vehicles were also damaged in that crash.
Maharashtra among states with highest road accidents
Last week, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed that Maharashtra is one of the states with the highest number of road accidents in the last five years. Between 2018 and 2022, more than seven lakh people died in road accidents across India. Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of deaths at 1,08,882, followed by Tamil Nadu with 84,316 deaths and Maharashtra with 66,370 deaths.