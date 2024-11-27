1 dead, 11 hospitalized after toxic gas leak in Andhra
A toxic gas leak at Tagoor Laboratories Private Limited in Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh has claimed one life and sent 11 people to the hospital, ANI reported. The gas that leaked was identified as hydrogen chloride (HCl). The incident was reportedly set off by a liquid spill that resulted in staff members inhaling a mixture of HCl and chloroform.
Allegations of cover-up emerge following gas leak incident
In the wake of the toxic gas leak, allegations have emerged that the plant manager tried to cover up the industrial accident. According to NDTV sources, no one took the disaster seriously and attempted to extinguish the flames with caustic soda. The sources added that the employees reported respiratory distress and were hospitalized only late in the evening.
Recent gas leak at Maharashtra fertilizer plant raises concerns
This incident comes just a week after a similar incident at a fertilizer plant in Maharashtra's Sangli district. That leak, caused by an explosion in a reactor at the plant, had left three dead and nine injured. Senior Inspector Sangram Shewale of Kadegaon police station had confirmed that "due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital."