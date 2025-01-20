What's the story

The Mumbai Police are set to recreate the crime scene at actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, where he was recently attacked and stabbed multiple times by an intruder.

The accused, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man named Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was arrested in Thane on Sunday morning.

A Mumbai court has sent him to police custody for five days.