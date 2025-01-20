Saif Ali Khan attack: Police to recreate gruesome crime scene
What's the story
The Mumbai Police are set to recreate the crime scene at actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence, where he was recently attacked and stabbed multiple times by an intruder.
The accused, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man named Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was arrested in Thane on Sunday morning.
A Mumbai court has sent him to police custody for five days.
Crime scene recreation
Police to recreate crime scene at Khan's residence with accused
Reports suggest that the police are likely to take Fakir to Khan's residence at the Satguru Sharan building within these five days as part of their investigation. The idea is to recreate the crime scene and collect more evidence.
The case has been registered under Sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), reportedly.
Investigation details
Accused used multiple aliases, worked in housekeeping: Police
After the arrest, DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam revealed that Fakir is a Bangladeshi national who went by several aliases including Bijoy Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ.
He reportedly took on the name Vijay Das after illegally entering India.
"He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," Gedam said at an official press conference on Sunday.
Suspect's capture
Accused was attempting to flee when apprehended
Per the police, Fakir was planning to escape to his hometown when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. He hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.
The police revealed that Fakir unlawfully entered Khan's apartment on January 16 with an intent to steal.
Preliminary investigations suggest that he took the stairs to the seventh or eighth floor where Khan stays with his family and domestic staff.
Attack aftermath
Details of the attack on Khan
An official earlier detailed, "He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe, and entered the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where the actor's staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated into the knife attack."
After being stabbed multiple times, Khan underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. The actor is reportedly "recovering well" post-surgery.