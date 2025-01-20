Why 'The Invisible Man' director won't make second part
What's the story
Leigh Whannell, the director of the Hollywood film The Invisible Man, has said that he is not interested in making a sequel.
Despite acknowledging the potential financial success of such a project, he is content with the original film's ending.
"I can't imagine gluing more story onto [The Invisible Man]. I was so happy with Invisible Man's ending that I just don't feel the artistic need to go forward with it," Whannell told The Hollywood Reporter.
Artistic stance
Whannell prefers artistic integrity over commercial success
Whannell, also famous for co-creating the Saw franchise, said he understood the studios' excitement for a sequel.
But he stressed that he was artistically satisfied with The Invisible Man's ending.
"The studio might look at that and say, 'Well, we feel like it should keep going because we want to make more money.' But on an artistic level, I'm like, 'That's a nice closed door there. Let's just leave it closed," he added.
Film background
'The Invisible Man' was modern take on HG Wells's classic
The Invisible Man is a modern retelling of HG Wells's 1897 novel and a reboot of the 1933 film of the same name.
The film starred Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, and Harriet Dyer.
It was produced by Blumhouse and Motel Movies.
New release
Whannell's latest project, 'Wolf Man,' is now in theaters
Meanwhile, Whannell is getting rave reviews for his latest film Wolf Man.
The movie is a new take on the classic Universal monster and was produced by Jason Blum.
The executive producers are Mel Turner, Bea Sequeira, Ken Kao, Whannell, and Ryan Gosling.
The story follows a family man who gets infected with lycanthropy while protecting his wife and daughter from a werewolf.