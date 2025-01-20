What's the story

Leigh Whannell, the director of the Hollywood film The Invisible Man, has said that he is not interested in making a sequel.

Despite acknowledging the potential financial success of such a project, he is content with the original film's ending.

"I can't imagine gluing more story onto [The Invisible Man]. I was so happy with Invisible Man's ending that I just don't feel the artistic need to go forward with it," Whannell told The Hollywood Reporter.