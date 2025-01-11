'Shrek 5' release postponed to December 2026
What's the story
In a disappointing turn of events, the release date of Shrek 5 has been pushed back.
Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have announced that the Hollywood film, slated to release on July 1, 2026, will now be released in theaters on December 23, 2026.
The news comes as a major setback for the fans of the beloved franchise.
Franchise evolution
'Shrek' franchise's journey and anticipation for 5th installment
Since the first Shrek film, the franchise has grown tremendously.
It has released three sequels, several shorts, two TV specials, and a series of Puss in Boots spin-off films with Antonio Banderas voicing the titular character.
The latest installment in this wider franchise was 2022's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
However, it has been over a decade since Shrek Forever After (2010), the fourth film in the main series.
Star's perspective
Mike Myers's initial reaction to 'Shrek' offer
In December, Shrek's voice Mike Myers revealed his first reaction to the film's idea.
He was introduced to the idea by producer Jeffrey Katzenberg after Saving Private Ryan's premiere.
Myers humorously recalled the first impression of the title, saying it sounded like "the worst f—ing title I've ever heard in my life."
But he grew fond of the project for its innovative take on traditional fairy tales and inclusivity.