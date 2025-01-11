'Interstellar': Nolan's epic to finally re-release in India in February
What's the story
The critically acclaimed sci-fi drama, Interstellar (2014), directed by Christopher Nolan, is all set to be re-released in India.
The film will be re-released on February 7 in both IMAX and regular theaters, offering audiences another opportunity to experience this epic adventure that transcends space and time.
This comes after the movie's initial IMAX release was delayed due to the premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Re-release triumph
'Interstellar' re-release: A record-breaking success
To mark its 10th anniversary, Interstellar hit theaters again on December 6, 2024, in the US. The re-release pushed the film's total worldwide box office to $720 million.
As of December 20, 2024, the movie had earned $24.4 million worldwide from its re-release alone, making it the highest-grossing IMAX re-release ever.
Reacting to the success, director Nolan said he was "gratified by the response."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement post
The stars are aligning again! Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7. Relive the journey beyond time and space! #Interstellar#ChristopherNolan#10thAnniversary#AnneHathway#MatthewMcConaugheypic.twitter.com/4tF2jzCc3I— Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) January 10, 2025
Plot details
A tale of humanity's survival and exploration
Interstellar, a 2014 epic sci-fi drama co-written by Jonathan Nolan, tells the story of astronauts tasked with finding a new home for humanity.
The film stars Matthew McConaughey as Joseph "Coop" Cooper, Anne Hathaway as Dr. Amelia Brand, and Jessica Chastain as Murphy "Murph" Cooper.
Set in a future where Earth is ravaged by blight and starvation, the explorers journey beyond our solar system in search of extraterrestrial life.
Production and accolades
'Interstellar': A journey from conception to success
The screenplay of Interstellar was first drafted by Jonathan in 2007, with Steven Spielberg originally attached to direct.
The film was shot in 35mm Panavision anamorphic and IMAX 70mm by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.
Upon its first release on November 7, 2014, the film grossed $681 million worldwide, becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of the year.
It was nominated for five awards at the 87th Academy Awards, winning Best Visual Effects.