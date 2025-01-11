What's the story

The critically acclaimed sci-fi drama, Interstellar (2014), directed by Christopher Nolan, is all set to be re-released in India.

The film will be re-released on February 7 in both IMAX and regular theaters, offering audiences another opportunity to experience this epic adventure that transcends space and time.

This comes after the movie's initial IMAX release was delayed due to the premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.