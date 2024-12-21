Summarize Simplifying... In short The Lion King's original English version and its Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubs have collectively made a roaring ₹10cr on opening day.

The Hindi version, featuring the voices of Khan and his sons, Aryan and AbRam, was the top earner.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' box office collection

'Mufasa: The Lion King' roars with ₹10cr opening

By Isha Sharma 09:37 am Dec 21, 202409:37 am

What's the story The prequel to The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King, roared into the Indian box office on Friday. Per Sacnilk, the film earned a massive ₹10cr on its opening day. The Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions, led by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and South Indian icon Mahesh Babu respectively, were major contributors to the earnings. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins and faces competition from Pushpa 2 and the upcoming actioner Baby John.

Collections

How the different versions performed in India

The original English version raked in ₹4cr. The Hindi version, with Khan's voice as Mufasa, was the top performer among the dubs. It earned ₹3cr, while the Telugu version made ₹2cr, and the Tamil dub brought in ₹1cr. The star-studded voice cast has been a major draw for audiences, with both Khan and Babu bringing their star power to the project.

Family affair

Khan's sons and other stars added to the film's appeal

Along with Khan, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan are also part of the voice cast. While Aryan voices Simba, AbRam makes his voice acting debut playing the younger version of Mufasa. The Hindi version also features Meiyang Chang as Taka, and comic duo Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra voice Timon and Pumbaa respectively. The movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical run.