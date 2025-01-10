What's the story

Donnie Yen, famous for his portrayal of the blind assassin Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4, is said to be in talks to helm a spinoff centered around his character.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Yen confirmed that he will reprise his role and may even direct the project.

The news was further corroborated when John Wick director Chad Stahelski teased Yen's possible involvement behind the camera.