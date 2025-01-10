Donnie Yen might direct 'John Wick' spinoff on his character
What's the story
Donnie Yen, famous for his portrayal of the blind assassin Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4, is said to be in talks to helm a spinoff centered around his character.
Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Yen confirmed that he will reprise his role and may even direct the project.
The news was further corroborated when John Wick director Chad Stahelski teased Yen's possible involvement behind the camera.
Responsibility weighs
Yen expressed concerns about directing the spinoff
While confirming his potential involvement as director, Yen also expressed his concerns about the responsibility that comes with it.
He said, "I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen and we'll see... But at the same time, I hold responsibility as well as a pressure that I don't want to ruin the franchise."
"I try to do my best to bring something fresh to the franchise itself."
Directorial prowess
Yen's directorial journey and latest project
Yen is no stranger to direction. He has directed action in films since 1988's Tiger Cage and made his feature film debut in 1997's Legend of the Wolf.
His latest directorial venture is The Prosecutor, a Hong Kong-set thriller inspired by an actual legal case.
Despite its modest budget compared to Hollywood standards, Yen dedicated a year to this project and believes it accurately represents his directorial style.
Directorial approach
Yen's approach to potential 'John Wick' spinoff
Yen stressed that his work on a John Wick spinoff would be handled with the "same meticulous care and passion" as his previous works.
"I have to flesh it out. I have a couple of ideas in my mind of how I would like the story to go," he said.
Meanwhile, another John Wick spinoff, Ballerina is coming in 2025.