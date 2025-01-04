HBO cancels Himesh Patel's 'The Franchise' after just one season
What's the story
HBO has opted against renewing The Franchise, its satire on superhero movies, for a second season.
The decision comes just over a month after the first season wrapped up on November 24.
Despite positive reviews and a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show couldn't break into Nielsen's Top 10 streaming rankings.
Statement
HBO expressed gratitude toward 'The Franchise' team
Speaking to Deadline, an HBO spokesperson thanked the team behind The Franchise.
"We're so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors."
"While we won't be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future."
Show synopsis
'The Franchise' explored behind-the-scenes chaos in superhero films
The Franchise, an eight-episode show, explored the plight of a crew working on an unpopular franchise movie. The series aimed to expose the untold chaos behind the superhero film industry.
The cast included Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Billy Magnussen, and Isaac Powell with Richard E Grant and Daniel Bruhl in recurring roles.
Production details
'The Franchise' was a collaborative effort
The Franchise was a joint effort of creator and executive producer Jon Brown and executive producers Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci.
The show was produced by Iannucci's Dundee Productions banner and Mendes's All3Media-backed production company Neal Street Productions.
Oscar-winner Mendes not only came up with the idea for the series but also directed its pilot episode.
Watch it on JioCinema.