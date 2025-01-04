Nicki Minaj sued by ex-manager for assault, battery, emotional distress
What's the story
Renowned rapper Nicki Minaj (42) is being sued by her alleged former manager, Brandon Garrett.
The charges include assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, reported TMZ.
According to the lawsuit, Garrett was verbally and physically assaulted by Minaj backstage at a Detroit concert in April 2024.
The altercation reportedly took place after Minaj found out that Garrett had asked someone else to pick up her prescriptions.
Allegations detailed
Garrett's lawsuit details alleged verbal and physical assault
Garrett's lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claims Minaj berated him with statements like "Are you f--king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f--king mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f--king teeth."
The suit also claims Minaj physically assaulted Garrett by striking him "on the right side of his face with an open hand" after declaring his "life was over."
Additional claims
Garrett alleges further assault and denial of access
Garrett also claims the rapper-singer hit him on the wrist, causing documents to fall out of his hands as her team surrounded him.
He claims to have hidden in a bathroom stall for hours out of fear for his safety after being yelled at by Minaj.
The lawsuit further claims he was denied access to the tour bus by Minaj's team, leaving him stranded in Detroit.
Legal response
Minaj's legal team responds to the lawsuit
Responding to the lawsuit, Minaj's lawyer Judd Burstein told TMZ, "At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty (Minaj), and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations."
He added if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is "completely false and frivolous."
"We are confident that the matter brought by this ex-assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty's favor."
Tour troubles
Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tour marked by controversy
The alleged incident isn't the only controversy to have emerged from Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
The rapper was arrested in Amsterdam in May for allegedly "carrying drugs," a claim she denied before being fined and eventually released from police custody.
Later that month, she reportedly threatened to fire her tour DJ for signing a fan's breasts.