What's the story

Renowned rapper Nicki Minaj (42) is being sued by her alleged former manager, Brandon Garrett.

The charges include assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, reported TMZ.

According to the lawsuit, Garrett was verbally and physically assaulted by Minaj backstage at a Detroit concert in April 2024.

The altercation reportedly took place after Minaj found out that Garrett had asked someone else to pick up her prescriptions.