'Fear Street' franchise to expand with 3 new films
What's the story
The Netflix horror franchise Fear Street will be expanded with three new films, author RL Stine has revealed.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stine revealed that the additional movies are already in development.
"The writers are working. So I've got my fingers crossed."
The announcement comes just ahead of the release of the fourth movie in the series, Fear Street: Prom Queen.
Upcoming release
'Fear Street: Prom Queen' to premiere on Netflix in 2025
Netflix unveiled the first poster for Fear Street: Prom Queen in October 2024 and revealed that the film will be released in 2025.
The film is an adaptation of Stine's 1992 novel of the same name.
The synopsis says, "Prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown."
Cast details
'Fear Street: Prom Queen' features star-studded cast
The cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen features India Fowler, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, Suzanna Son, and Katherine Waterston.
Arian Greenblatt is also expected to appear in a supporting role but Netflix hasn't officially confirmed her casting as of now.
Matt Palmer has directed the film.
Additional adaptations
Stine's adaptations extend beyond 'Fear Street' franchise
Apart from the Fear Street franchise, Stine's work is also being adapted by Disney+ and Hulu.
The platforms are releasing a second season of their Goosebumps anthology series on January 10, 2025.
The new season, subtitled The Vanishing, stars David Schwimmer as a divorced dad who unleashes a dark evil.