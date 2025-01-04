The casting for Mehta's next action film is still in the works.

Reportedly, the production team is keen on Lakshya, who gave a stellar performance in Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar's 2024 film, Kill.

An insider said, "With Kill, the newcomer showed both his acting chops and his flair for action."

"Hansal is also known for putting faith in newer faces and extracting fine performances from them. While he is discussing the film with Lakshya, nothing is confirmed yet."