Hansal Mehta-Lakshya may team up for action film: Report
What's the story
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his compelling narratives in biopics and socially relevant films, is reportedly exploring a new genre: Action.
A source told Mid-Day, "As a storyteller, Hansal has always been interested in different [content] spaces. He is excited about taking up an action film with his next which will be a theatrical release."
Casting discussions
Lakshya in talks for Mehta's action film
The casting for Mehta's next action film is still in the works.
Reportedly, the production team is keen on Lakshya, who gave a stellar performance in Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar's 2024 film, Kill.
An insider said, "With Kill, the newcomer showed both his acting chops and his flair for action."
"Hansal is also known for putting faith in newer faces and extracting fine performances from them. While he is discussing the film with Lakshya, nothing is confirmed yet."
Mehta's next projects
Mehta is currently busy with the series 'Gandhi'
Mehta last directed The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The film was released in September 2024 and received mixed reviews.
Up next, he is working on the series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza.
The show draws inspiration from historian and author Ramachandra Guha's works Gandhi Before India and Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World.