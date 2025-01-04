BAFTA longlist: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine...' earns 3 nods
What's the story
Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, has received three nods in the longlist for the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.
The nods are for Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Best Film not in the English language.
The recognition comes after its recent Golden Globes nominations in similar categories.
Ongoing success
'All We Imagine As Light' continues its winning streak
Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles, the film is a poignant exploration of friendship and sisterhood.
It had earlier won the Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
The movie also bagged awards at several other prestigious platforms including the Gotham Awards, New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, San Diego Film Critics Society, Phoenix Critics Circle, and Toronto Film Critics Association.
It's currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Diverse films
BAFTA longlist features a diverse range of films
The BAFTA longlist covers 25 categories and includes a range of films.
Jacques Audiard's crime drama Emilia Perez tops the list with 15 nods, followed closely by Edward Berger's thriller Conclave with 14.
Other notable names include The Substance, The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown with 11 nods each, Wicked and Dune: Part Two with 10, and Anora and Gladiator II with nine.
The nominations will be announced on January 15 and the awards will take place on February 16.