Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu's romantic drama to start this month: Report
What's the story
After the roaring success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is all set to rule the romantic genre.
He will be seen in director Anurag Basu's yet-untitled film and Karan Johar-produced Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
The shooting for Basu's love story will begin by the end of January, a source close to the development recently told Pinkvilla.
Film preparation
Aaryan's new look for Basu's film
The source further revealed that the Bhushan Kumar-produced film is an "ambitious musical love story" and will be shot over a period of three months from January to April.
Aaryan's new bearded look is particularly for this project.
The title and other details of the film will be announced once shooting starts.
Work on the music is already on with Kumar hoping to create a chartbuster album for this intense love story.
Casting update
Aaryan to romance Sreeleela in Johar's next
After completing Basu's film, Aaryan will head to the Sameer Vidhwans-directed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
The film, a joint venture between Dharma Production and Namah Pictures, will go on floors in May 2025.
In this quirky adventure slice-of-life love story, Aaryan will reportedly be romancing Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela.
Career progression
Aaryan's future projects and market value
Both films- Basu's next and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri- are scheduled for a 2026 release.
After finishing these two films, Aaryan will shift to his next set of feature films.
He is reading several scripts, including Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.
After Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's announcement, reports say Aaryan will be paid ₹50cr for the film, a huge jump in his market value after Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.