David Fincher, the acclaimed director of the cult classic Se7en, has finally revealed what was in the infamous box from the movie's climax.

Contrary to popular belief that it was a prosthetic replica of Gwyneth Paltrow's head, Fincher shot down the rumors as "entirely ridiculous."

Released in 1995, the crime thriller starred Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

The narrative follows Detective Somerset (Freeman) and his partner Mills (Pitt) as they hunt a serial killer.