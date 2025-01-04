'Se7en' box mystery solved! We finally know what was inside
What's the story
David Fincher, the acclaimed director of the cult classic Se7en, has finally revealed what was in the infamous box from the movie's climax.
Contrary to popular belief that it was a prosthetic replica of Gwyneth Paltrow's head, Fincher shot down the rumors as "entirely ridiculous."
Released in 1995, the crime thriller starred Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.
The narrative follows Detective Somerset (Freeman) and his partner Mills (Pitt) as they hunt a serial killer.
Film details
Do you want to know what was in the box?
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he explained that a seven or eight-pound shot bag was used during filming.
"We had done the research to figure out if Paltrow's body mass index was X, what portion of that would be attributable to her head."
He added another intriguing detail about the box's contents: "We did put a wig in there, so that when Morgan rips the box open if there were some of this tape that was used to seal the box."
Box contents
'I think the wig had a little bit of blood...'
Fincher went on to elaborate on the box's contents, saying, "I think it was a shot bag and a wig, and I think the wig had a little bit of blood in it, so some of the hair would stick together."
He also revealed that Freeman had to open 16 or 17 such boxes during filming.
Despite this, Fincher maintained showing what's inside the box wasn't necessary for creating suspense in Se7en.
Actor's demands
Pitt's contract conditions for 'Se7en' revealed
In related news, Pitt, who played Detective David Mills in Se7en, recently revealed his contractual demands for the film.
He insisted on two things: that the box's contents remain a mystery and that his character kills John Doe (Kevin Spacey) in the end.
"I got in my contract when I did Se7en, having had a bad experience on a movie before where they edited out scenes I thought were vital," he told GQ (via Den of Geek).
Script alterations
Studio's attempted changes to 'Se7en' script
Pitt also shared that the studio tried swapping the prop head in the box to get a genuine reaction from him during filming.
However, this proved unnecessary as his performance did the job of showing his character's turmoil at learning his wife and unborn child had been brutally murdered.
Reportedly, the studio suggested changes to Andrew Kevin Walker's screenplay but Fincher insisted on staying true to Walker's original script.
The film will re-release on January 10 in select regions.