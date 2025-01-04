What's the story

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has kicked off the new year on a high note!

After making her return on Instagram after 5 years, she has announced her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

The eight-episode series will premiere on Netflix on January 15 and marks a personal venture for Markle as both a host and executive producer.

Here's what you need to know.