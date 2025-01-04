When, where to watch Meghan Markle's series 'With Love, Meghan'
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has kicked off the new year on a high note!
After making her return on Instagram after 5 years, she has announced her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.
The announcement was made on Thursday.
The eight-episode series will premiere on Netflix on January 15 and marks a personal venture for Markle as both a host and executive producer.
Here's what you need to know.
Show details
'With Love, Meghan' offers a blend of lifestyle and conversation
Filmed in Montecito, California, the Netflix series sees Markle cooking, beekeeping, and flower arranging. The show also features a mix of friends and guests including her husband Prince Harry.
In the trailer shared by Markle on Instagram, she says about the show, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."
Love is in the details. ✨ With Love, Meghan, a new series, premieres January 15. pic.twitter.com/xVEqflFHED— Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2025
Show format
Show blends practical how-to's and candid conversations
Netflix described the show as an "inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming."
It further explained that it blends practical how-to's and candid conversations with friends.
The series emphasizes playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty in unexpected places.
Each episode runs for 33 minutes and features a lineup of Markle's closest friends.
Guest appearances
'With Love, Meghan' features a star-studded guest lineup
The series features an impressive guest list including Markle's longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, photographer Delfina Blaquier, actor-producer Mindy Kaling, and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, among others.
Famous chefs and restaurateurs Roy Choi and Ramon Velazquez also bring a culinary touch to the series.
The show is directed by Michael Steed (Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown) and led by showrunner Leah Hariton (Selena + Chef).
New venture
'With Love, Meghan' is Markle's first solo hosting project
With Love, Meghan is Markle's first solo hosting project for Netflix and provides an intimate glimpse into her world.
This comes after Markle and Harry's five-part docuseries Polo, released in December, failed to gain traction on Netflix's top 10 charts.
In comparison, their 2022 explosive and controversial documentary Harry & Meghan premiered with 81.55 million viewing hours, making it the platform's most-watched documentary premiere.