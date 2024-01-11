Brunei's 'hot' Prince Abdul Mateen to marry commoner fiancée

Brunei's 'hot' Prince Abdul Mateen to marry commoner fiancée

Prince Abdul Mateen enjoys extreme popularity across the world

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen ibni Hassanal Bolkiah—dubbed the "hot royal"—is set to marry his fiancée Anisha Rosnah in a grand 10-day celebration. The 32-year-old prince and 29-year-old Anisha will have their Islamic wedding ceremony in a gold-domed mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan on Thursday. Mateen is the son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the world's longest-reigning monarch and once the wealthiest man in the world.

Why does this story matter?

Prince Mateen is the 10th child and fourth son of Sultan Bolkiah of Brunei. Although he is unlikely to ever ascend the throne, his looks and extreme popularity on social media have earned him the moniker "hot royal." With 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Prince Mateen's wedding is highly anticipated by his followers. Back home, Bruneians plan to line the streets for Sunday's procession, when the couple will pass by in a royal carriage.

Prince Mateen is often compared to UK's Prince Harry

Prince Mateen, a helicopter pilot in Brunei's air force, has often been compared to Britain's Prince Harry. He graduated from Britain's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and represented Brunei in polo at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. In recent years, Mateen has taken on a more prominent role in international diplomacy, accompanying his father to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation in May last year and Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

Who is Anisha

Anisha—the soon-to-be royal bride—is the granddaughter of Pehin Dato Isa, a special adviser to Sultan Bolkiah. She is known for her fashion brand and co-ownership of a tourism business. The royal wedding festivities will peak on Sunday with a dazzling ceremony in the 1,788-room palace, followed by a parade in the streets of Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan. The festivities will end on Tuesday.

Brunei's wealth and economic challenges

Brunei's extravagant royal event showcases the nation's immense wealth, primarily stemming from its vast oil reserves. Despite its small population of roughly 450,000 people, the country has an annual GDP per capita of nearly $36,000, placing it among the world's richest countries. However, experts caution that Brunei must diversify its economy beyond oil due to fluctuating crude prices and depleting reserves. The sultan's legendary fortune includes an extensive collection of luxury vehicles and one of the world's largest palaces.