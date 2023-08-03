When Sophie Trudeau spoke about women's guilt, household duties' weight

When Sophie Trudeau spoke about women's guilt, household duties' weight

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 03, 2023 | 11:21 am 2 min read

According to Meghan Markle, she has been friends with Sophie for over seven years

One of the famous episodes of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast was when Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie spoke about her wish to break out from traditional domestic roles of women. She appeared on Markle's podcast in 2022. During the podcast, she said how women "long to be free in who we are" since they're the ones who have to do most of the household duties.

Why does this story matter?

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau (51) and his wife Sophie (48) decided to call it quits on their high-profile marriage recently. The couple, who had been married for 18 years, announced their separation on Wednesday. In the past, they had been open about discussing their relationship troubles. However, their public appearances had gone down in the last few years.

On her multiple roles and 'guilt of being a woman'

During the podcast, Sohpie said, "I think we've learned to self-impose it. A little girl is not born feeling guilty for being a girl." "When I started becoming an older girl in an early adult stage, I realized that we often define 'freedom' as a way to be free from the world, but it's really a way to be free in the world."

Sophie on handling household duties

She further said, "Women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family, they still carry most of the load for housework, contributing to the family's well-being and most decisions concerning the kids." "But I think we're all that lioness, we all have that inside of us, and we all long to be free in who we are," she added.

More on Sophie-Markle's girl bond

For the unversed, the girl pals, Sophie and Markle, have been friends for over seven years, a revelation made by the latter. In fact, Markle would previously go to Sophie for advice. Meanwhile, Trudeau and Sophie got married in 2005. They have three children from their marriage- Xavier, Hadrien, and Ella-Grace. Their separation announcement was made on social media.

