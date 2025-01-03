Summarize Simplifying... In short Popular singer Guru Randhawa is currently in a dispute with T-Series, causing fans to rally in support on social media.

This isn't his first controversy, as he faced a copyright infringement lawsuit in 2024 by collaborator Vee over the hit track "High Rated Gabru".

Randhawa remains hopeful for a resolution, promising to come back stronger. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Is Guru Randhawa caught up in a feud with T-Series

By Tanvi Gupta 06:36 pm Jan 03, 202506:36 pm

What's the story Renowned Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has recently hinted at a possible tiff with music label T-Series. The speculation was sparked by a post on X/Twitter, where he replied to a fan's claim that T-Series was trying to stop him from working independently or with another label. The fan's post had a screenshot reading, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by T-Series Music."

'Big people face big problems': Randhawa on copyright issue

Replying to the fan's post, Randhawa wrote, "Big people face big problems. The issue will get resolved in a few days and we will come back stronger than ever." He added, "I hardly speak about all these issues but ya it's time to address and let you all know what's happening at the backend from past 1.5 years (sic)." "But yess hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way," he wrote.

Here's Randhawa's tweet

Fans rallied in support of Randhawa amid T-Series dispute

Ever since Randhawa revealed his problems with T-Series, fans have taken to social media to support him. "Agreed Guru...We are with you," wrote one of the fans, while another said, "Stay strong and confident as you always do! We're here for you to support you through thick and thin! This too shall Pass." Another fan wrote, "Finally someone has the guts to stand against the mafia industry."

Randhawa's previous copyright infringement case

Notably, it isn't Randhawa's first brush with copyright issues. In August 2024, Vikram Shapribhan Singh (professionally known as Vee) filed a lawsuit against him for copyright infringement, reported Hindustan Times. The conflict stemmed from Vee's collaboration with Randhawa in December 2016. Vee claimed Randhawa promised him financial compensation, proper credits, and a 50% share in publishing royalties but these were never formalized. He alleged he wasn't credited for tracks like the viral High Rated Gabru.