MrBeast dethrones T-Series to become YouTube's most-subscribed channel
Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, has surpassed Bollywood music label T-Series to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel. This significant milestone comes years after Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, lost his long-held top position to T-Series. Donaldson celebrated his triumph by declaring that his MrBeast YouTube operation had 'avenged' PewDiePie. MrBeast's subscriber count now stands at an impressive 269 million.
Record-breaking surge in subscriptions for MrBeast
Donaldson's announcement of his victory sparked a massive increase in subscriptions for his channel. He shared a screenshot showing that he had gained an additional two million subscribers on the day of the announcement, which he stated was a one-day record for his channel. Considering that he gained two million subscribers in a day alone — a number that took T-Series a month to accumulate — it seems improbable that T-Series will be able to catch up anytime soon.
MrBeast's unwavering support for PewDiePie
Donaldson has consistently shown support for Kjellberg in the past. In 2019, during Kjellberg's struggle to maintain his position as the most-subscribed YouTube channel, Donaldson went to great lengths by covering every billboard in his town with ads promoting PewDiePie. He even made a public appearance at the Super Bowl with friends who wore shirts spelling out "SUB 2 PEW DIE PIE."