Saurabh Sachdeva hints at returning in 'Animal Park'

Will Saurabh Sachdeva return for 'Animal Park'? Actor reveals

By Isha Sharma 06:14 pm Jan 03, 2025

What's the story Saurabh Sachdeva was an important part of the 2023 blockbuster Animal and played the menacing Abid Haque. While Ranbir Kapoor is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel Animal Park, there is uncertainty about other cast members. In a recent interview with India Today Digital, Sachdeva spoke about his potential return and said, "As per the climax of Animal, I should be there."

Sachdeva added, "But there haven't been any talks regarding that. I didn't get a chance to speak with Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir or anybody else." "But the way the film ended shows that I will be there. So, let's see now." "The audience's response to my character in Animal has been overwhelming, and I'm truly grateful," he expressed. The film was a box-office hit and is known for its music, action-packed sequences, and compelling performances.

Sachdeva was recently seen in the box office hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film also starred Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna alongside him. He has also been a part of projects such as Sacred Games, Housefull 4, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Jaane Jaan.