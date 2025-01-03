Nepali child singer Sachin Pariyar (15) succumbs to health complications
Nepali child singer Sachin Pariyar, famous for his hit song Otha Kholera, has passed away. He was just 15 years old. Per reports, the young artist was receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu when he died on Thursday (January 2). Hospital sources confirmed that Pariyar had been suffering from multiple severe health conditions for five years, resulting in a decline in his health despite intensive treatment.
Pariyar's long-standing health issues and hospitalization
Pariyar was battling a congenital trilateral ventricular cyst, a brain condition that had previously required neurosurgery. He was also managing central diabetes insipidus, a rare disorder affecting the body's fluid regulation, requiring daily medication. On December 28, he was reportedly admitted to the hospital with acute fever, seizures, and altered consciousness. His condition rapidly deteriorated leading to severe complications including pneumonia, MODS, AKI, encephalopathy (brain disease), and a bleeding disorder.
Despite intensive care, his health deteriorated
Despite being given intensive care in the pediatric ICU, ventilatory support, antibiotics, and blood transfusions, Pariyar's health continued to deteriorate. On the fifth day of his hospitalization, he suffered severe pulmonary bleeding which resulted in a lack of oxygen and subsequently cardiac arrest. His passing has left a huge void in the Nepali music and entertainment community.
Pariyar's brief but impactful career in music and acting
Despite his health challenges, Pariyar left a huge mark on the Nepali music industry. His music video for Otha Kholera, which highlighted his singing and acting talents, had garnered over a staggering 19 million views on YouTube by the time of his death. He also lent his voice to the song Bar ko Chhayanle, featuring legendary actor Rajesh Hamal along with popular singers Kamala Ghimire, Karuna Rai, and Govinda Paudel. May he rest in peace.