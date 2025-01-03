Summarize Simplifying... In short Nepali child prodigy, Sachin Pariyar, known for his remarkable singing and acting talents, has tragically passed away at 15 due to severe health complications.

Despite battling a rare brain condition and diabetes insipidus, Pariyar made a significant impact on the Nepali music scene, with his music video 'Otha Kholera' amassing over 19 million views on YouTube.

His untimely demise leaves a profound void in the Nepali entertainment industry.

Nepali singer Sachin Pariyar passed at the age of 15

By Tanvi Gupta 06:13 pm Jan 03, 202506:13 pm

What's the story Nepali child singer Sachin Pariyar, famous for his hit song Otha Kholera, has passed away. He was just 15 years old. Per reports, the young artist was receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu when he died on Thursday (January 2). Hospital sources confirmed that Pariyar had been suffering from multiple severe health conditions for five years, resulting in a decline in his health despite intensive treatment.

Medical struggles

Pariyar's long-standing health issues and hospitalization

Pariyar was battling a congenital trilateral ventricular cyst, a brain condition that had previously required neurosurgery. He was also managing central diabetes insipidus, a rare disorder affecting the body's fluid regulation, requiring daily medication. On December 28, he was reportedly admitted to the hospital with acute fever, seizures, and altered consciousness. His condition rapidly deteriorated leading to severe complications including pneumonia, MODS, AKI, encephalopathy (brain disease), and a bleeding disorder.

Treatment and demise

Despite intensive care, his health deteriorated

Despite being given intensive care in the pediatric ICU, ventilatory support, antibiotics, and blood transfusions, Pariyar's health continued to deteriorate. On the fifth day of his hospitalization, he suffered severe pulmonary bleeding which resulted in a lack of oxygen and subsequently cardiac arrest. His passing has left a huge void in the Nepali music and entertainment community.

Career highlights

Pariyar's brief but impactful career in music and acting

Despite his health challenges, Pariyar left a huge mark on the Nepali music industry. His music video for Otha Kholera, which highlighted his singing and acting talents, had garnered over a staggering 19 million views on YouTube by the time of his death. He also lent his voice to the song Bar ko Chhayanle, featuring legendary actor Rajesh Hamal along with popular singers Kamala Ghimire, Karuna Rai, and Govinda Paudel. May he rest in peace.